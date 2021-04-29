Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,113.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

