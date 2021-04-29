Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Trading Up 4.9%

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) shares were up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 10,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,731,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,137.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,567,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,167,000 after purchasing an additional 185,973 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,270,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,797,000 after acquiring an additional 94,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,448,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 947.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,161,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,534 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,928,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 578,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

