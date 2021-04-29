Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.02

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.02 and traded as high as C$39.31. Empire shares last traded at C$39.03, with a volume of 487,426 shares traded.

EMP.A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Empire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.00.

Get Empire alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$10.50 billion and a PE ratio of 14.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$39.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total value of C$143,674.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,531.20. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54.

About Empire (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.