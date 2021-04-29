Endo International (ENDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $760.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Endo International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Endo International alerts:

ENDP opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. Endo International has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Endo International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.