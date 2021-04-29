Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $670.47 Million

Analysts expect that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce $670.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $692.70 million and the lowest is $654.20 million. Endo International reported sales of $820.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The firm had revenue of $760.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENDP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Endo International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

