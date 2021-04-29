Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.22

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.22 and traded as high as C$8.07. Enerflex shares last traded at C$8.04, with a volume of 188,609 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.22. The firm has a market cap of C$721.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

About Enerflex (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

