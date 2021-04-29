Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the March 31st total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.8 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Energean alerts:

Shares of EERGF stock remained flat at $$11.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Energean has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Greece, Israel, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in 18 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.