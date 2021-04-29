Energi (NRG) Price Hits $3.22 on Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, Energi has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $128.58 million and $2.41 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $3.22 or 0.00005918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,947,907 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

