Energo (TSL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,536.00

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. Energo has a total market capitalization of $470,282.34 and $3,536.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Energo coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00066949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00020062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00077630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.39 or 0.00813128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00097184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001607 BTC.

About Energo

Energo (TSL) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.