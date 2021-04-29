Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.68

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 1026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

ERII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 9,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $135,302.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,821 shares in the company, valued at $830,315.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 9,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $126,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,396 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 797,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after acquiring an additional 367,324 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $5,922,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at $3,612,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 360,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 214,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

