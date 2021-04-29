Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Trading 0.3% Higher

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$58.77 and last traded at C$58.46. Approximately 66,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 153,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$71.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 31.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

In other news, Director Pierre Lassonde bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$344,500.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

