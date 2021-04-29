Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.65) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.30 ($18.00) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.75 ($17.35).

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of ENGI traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €12.40 ($14.59). The stock had a trading volume of 3,897,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.84). The business has a fifty day moving average of €12.19 and a 200 day moving average of €12.35.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.