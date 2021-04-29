Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the March 31st total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ENGIY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.92. 253,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. Engie has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $16.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENGIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, March 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

