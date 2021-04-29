Enigma 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.49 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $4.49 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.54 or 0.00527242 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005830 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00023204 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.50 or 0.02583812 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.