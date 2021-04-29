Enjin Coin Market Cap Achieves $2.25 Billion (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.69 or 0.00005008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.25 billion and $470.42 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00068172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00077732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.36 or 0.00828152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00098187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 coins. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.