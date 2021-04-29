ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the March 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XNGSY opened at $64.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.91. ENN Energy has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $70.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $1.195 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from ENN Energy’s previous annual dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ENN Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ENN Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

