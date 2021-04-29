Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Position Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,101 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Enphase Energy worth $24,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $415,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $289,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $52,144,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $146.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 114.77, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.48.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

