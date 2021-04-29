Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $205.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ENPH. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,852. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 656.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,543,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809,849 shares in the last quarter. KPCB GGF Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $99,576,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 600.0% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 3,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 17,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,403,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Enphase Energy by 498.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,537 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

