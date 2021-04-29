Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.01 and traded as high as C$1.16. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 325,015 shares trading hands.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.20 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$185.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.9299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

