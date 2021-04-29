Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) is Denali Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Enstar Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Enstar Group worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group stock opened at $253.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.25. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.61. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $121.63 and a 52-week high of $269.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

