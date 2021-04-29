Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.99. Envela shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 53,839 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Envela alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $103.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million. Envela had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 5.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Envela by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Envela by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envela during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Envela during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Envela by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envela Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.