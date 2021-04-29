Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. Envista reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 933.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

NYSE NVST traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,130,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,718. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.69 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,061 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,737,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,916,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,746,000 after purchasing an additional 187,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 378,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,309,000 after purchasing an additional 448,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Envista by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,442 shares in the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.