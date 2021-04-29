Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 16.21%.

Shares of EVA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 63,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,179. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.26 and a beta of 1.04. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 520.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

