EOG Resources (EOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. On average, analysts expect EOG Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EOG Resources stock opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.19 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.58. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $77.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

