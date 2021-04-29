EPAM Systems (EPAM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect EPAM Systems to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. On average, analysts expect EPAM Systems to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EPAM opened at $459.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $203.32 and a 1 year high of $461.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $405.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

