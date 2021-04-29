EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $764.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will report sales of $764.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $771.90 million and the lowest is $761.90 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $651.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.22 million.

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $459.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $203.32 and a 1-year high of $461.81.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

