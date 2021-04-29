EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 149.4% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:EPRSQ opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.24.
About EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals
