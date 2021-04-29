Equalizer Price Hits $1.77 (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Equalizer has a market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00003311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded up 42.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00062706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.86 or 0.00280489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.53 or 0.01094026 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00026230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.43 or 0.00719523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,421.38 or 0.99985948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,381,854 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

