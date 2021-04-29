Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Equinix by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Equinix by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 95,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $942.00 to $936.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $869.00 to $861.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $827.11.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $707.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $684.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $711.16.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.64, for a total transaction of $646,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

