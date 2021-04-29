Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $706.15. 12,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,176. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $684.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $711.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77.

Get Equinix alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Equinix from $869.00 to $861.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.89.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total transaction of $653,206.67. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.