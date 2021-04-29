Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for APA Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.66.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.87. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after buying an additional 61,887 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1,871.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in APA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 118,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after purchasing an additional 312,109 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

