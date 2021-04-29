Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for bluebird bio, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.00) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.96). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.65) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.04) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,427 shares of company stock valued at $89,454. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

