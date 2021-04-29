Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Central Japan Railway’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Central Japan Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Central Japan Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS CJPRY opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.50 and a beta of 0.38. Central Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 2.03%.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

