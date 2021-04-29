Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Red Rock Resorts, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $38.92.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after acquiring an additional 448,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,353 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 106,238 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,092,000 after buying an additional 50,380 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

