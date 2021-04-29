Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$641.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$625.96 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, March 15th. CSFB set a C$17.50 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.25.

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$19.93 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$16.85 and a 12 month high of C$22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.70. The company has a market cap of C$11.93 billion and a PE ratio of 11.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

