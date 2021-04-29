Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

AWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $104.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $104.50.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,173 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $45,226,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,670,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $685,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

