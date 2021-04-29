Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Encore Wire Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encore Wire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

WIRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Encore Wire by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 3.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Encore Wire by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

