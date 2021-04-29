Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Heritage Commerce Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HTBK. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 20.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 102,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 192,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

