Equities Analysts Set Expectations for WSFS Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WSFS. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $55.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $62,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,748 shares of company stock worth $2,334,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

