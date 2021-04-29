Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 29th (ABTX, ACH, AFYA, ALV, AXS, GEI, LUN, SAE, SAX, TFII)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 29th:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $110.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Autoliv expects a high number of product launches in 2021, especially in China, Europe and North America. The firm’s Structural Efficiency Program and footprint optimization targets are on track and are delivering savings. The firm’s cost cut efforts and capital discipline has yielded positive results and the trend is expected to continue. Autoliv’s aftermarket sales exposure is likely to recover faster. However, Autoliv expects semiconductor shortage to result in decline of vehicle production, which may induce lost revenues for the firm. High debt level of the firm rising raw materials and commodity prices are major headwinds. Trade tariffs also pose a threat to Autoliv’s margins. Also, high level of competition could affect the company’s ability to win new business. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AXIS Capital’s first-quarter bottom line beat estimates. The insurer continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health to pave the way for long-term growth. It is focused on deploying resources prudently while enhancing efficiencies at the same time. Also, it has been improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability apart from fortifying the casualty and professional lines in insurance segment. It continues to deploy capital for boosting shareholder value. Shares of AXIS Capital have outperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to cat loss has been denting underwriting results and affecting combined ratio. Stiff competition in reinsurance industry and escalating expenses due to increased interest expense, higher net losses and loss expenses can put a strain on margin expansion.”

Gibson Energy (NYSE:GEI) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$15.00 target price on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €92.00 ($108.24) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $110.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by CIBC to C$117.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$26.50 target price on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$7.50 target price on the stock.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$1.75 price target on the stock.

