Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Upgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $76.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQR. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $73.63 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equity Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,325,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Equity Residential by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,500,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,493,000 after buying an additional 252,405 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

