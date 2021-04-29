Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.54

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$25.54 and last traded at C$25.36, with a volume of 35977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.28.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.08.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

