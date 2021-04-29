ESBC (ESBC) Market Capitalization Achieves $712,830.09

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $712,830.09 and approximately $61,381.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,523,920 coins and its circulating supply is 27,244,586 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.