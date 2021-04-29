Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.40 Million

Brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to announce $20.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $50.00 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $1.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,008.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $101.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $141.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $226.85 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $479.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ESPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,957,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 575.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200,573 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 207,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 71,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $773.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

