Ether Zero (ETZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $188,575.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $188,575.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,714.51 or 0.05124707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00064034 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,367,300 coins and its circulating supply is 181,337,887 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

