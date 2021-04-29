Ethverse Price Up 30.7% Over Last 7 Days (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0961 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $79,413.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00077463 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003005 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,406 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

