ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) Shares Up 0.3%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $27.15. 28,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.91.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.