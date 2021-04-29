Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Hits New 52-Week High at $266.00

Shares of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 262.80 ($3.43), with a volume of 27342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.33).

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECEL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Eurocell from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eurocell from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00. The stock has a market cap of £292.99 million and a P/E ratio of -133.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 245.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 217.26.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

