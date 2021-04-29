Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ERRFY traded down $3.49 on Thursday, reaching $10.51. 271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

