Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Announces Earnings Results

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.24 and a 200-day moving average of $134.71. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 288.27 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

